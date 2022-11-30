A new lighted trail will be open to the community Friday on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College as the college shares the holiday spirit. “Hiking Through the Holidays”, a one-quarter mile lighted trail begins behind the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex and runs along the back of campus. It will be open to the public Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2 through Dec. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Cody Zippman is the supervisor of campus logistics and facilities at the college and led the team that created the event, an effort to connect the campus with the community.
Visitors will enter the trail head through the tennis pavilion and follow the lights and signage, though maps will also be available. The trail is free for all guests, and free parking is located nearby, behind the McPike Math & Science Complex. Guests can meet the college mascot, Blazer, on Dec. 10, 17 and 23 from 6-8 p.m.
Zippman said he hopes guests notice a warm welcome.
Due to uneven terrain, the trail is not wheelchair accessible and visitors are advised to wear sturdy footwear and use caution on the path. Should the trail be closed for inclement weather any time during the season, updates will be posted to the college’s Facebook page and website at www.lc.edu/hiking.