Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis says the current infrastructure bill being debated on Capitol Hill should include just that, infrastructure. Davis joined an Americans for Prosperity discussion on the bill, a group that has been highly critical of the contents, and has said it is full of pork projects. Davis believes a small percentage of the bill will actually go toward infrastructure.
Davis said when you are talking about that amount of money, it must be spent wisely.
The House has passed a $760 billion dollar transportation and water package that lawmakers say could be used to help work out the framework of the major infrastructure bill.