Illinois American Water to continue infrastructure work

Blue plastic pipes used in construction site.Blue PVC water pipe in storage.Packaged blue plastic water pipes at warehouse.

 MemoryMan - stock.adobe.com

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis says the current infrastructure bill being debated on Capitol Hill should include just that, infrastructure. Davis joined an Americans for Prosperity discussion on the bill, a group that has been highly critical of the contents, and has said it is full of pork projects. Davis believes a small percentage of the bill will actually go toward infrastructure.

battle_1a.mp3

 

Davis said when you are talking about that amount of money, it must be spent wisely.

battle_1b.mp3

The House has passed a $760 billion dollar transportation and water package that lawmakers say could be used to help work out the framework of the major infrastructure bill.

