The new Cross-River Crime Task Force had a busy time last Wednesday, working a six-hour detail in the Granite City area. 27 law enforcement officers conducted 60 traffic stops and five pedestrian stops, which resulted in 12 arrests. Those arrested were charged with criminal felonies by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office on Friday.
Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department is deputy commander of the task force. He tells The Big Z the hope is to send a message to the criminals to stay away.
During this detail, officers dealt with stolen motor vehicles, stolen license plates, and outstanding felony warrants. Multiple arrests were also made for possession of narcotics and controlled substances.