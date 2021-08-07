The Illinois State Fair is taking a number of COVID-19 precautions this year, based on CDC guidelines. Mitigations include requiring masks in all indoor public buildings like the Coliseum, Illinois Building, and the Livestock Center. Everyone going to a Grandstand event will also have to wear a mask, and those on the track will have to show proof of vaccination or a COVID test.
It's about keeping people healthy, according to Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello.
Officials also recommend fairgoers wear a mask in large groups, like at the Twilight Parade. The fair runs August 12th through the 22nd in Springfield.