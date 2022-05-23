Residents scheduled to appear in Madison County Circuit Court now have the option to sign up for text message and/or email notifications about their upcoming appearances.
The service was launched last week that sends out four text messages and emails, beginning one week before that person’s scheduled court date. The Illinois Supreme Court recently approved the use of text messages by courts as an inexpensive reminder to individuals going through the court system.
Madison County Circuit Clerk Tom McRae tells the Big Z about the new service.
The reminders will be sent seven days prior, five days prior, three days prior, and the day before the scheduled date and time. Text and email reminders will not replace formal notices about court appearances, such as documents sent out in the mail. Those who would like to enroll, head to the link below.