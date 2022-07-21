Food truck owners will not be getting a break on their health department inspection fees in Madison County, after all.
The county board voted 21-3 Wednesday night to reject an ordinance that would lower the fees from $375 annually to $175. Several board members said it would not be fair to “brick and mortar” restaurants to have to pay the higher amount and let food trucks be inspected for the lower.
Board member Mike Babcock of Bethalto had this response when a colleague asked if the $375 inspection fee could just be reduced for all restaurants in Madison County.
Some municipalities have been charging food trucks additional fees on top of what the county charges. Board members were told the county is working with them to consider lowering those additional fees, in order to ease the burden on food truck owners.