Some Madison County teens made history recently by competing in the first-ever Illinois state finals of girls wrestling in Bloomington.
One student-athlete, Antonia Phillips of Alton High School, took first place in her weight class.
The Madison County Board recognized the county’s six state qualifiers at Wednesday night’s meeting in Edwardsville, and a proclamation was read into the official record.
Regional School Superintendent Rob Werden, who was a high school wrestler himself, introduced the honorees.
In other county board news, a collective bargaining agreement was approved with AFSCME union workers within county government, as well as contracts with non-union county employees and union workers at the sheriff’s department.
The board also heard from several residents of Troy about the displeasure they have with some Troy Fire Protection Board members, and they asked the county to investigate the fire board’s conduct.