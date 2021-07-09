The Godfrey Fire Protection District, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and Ameren Illinois are on scene of a major gas line that has been ruptured along Godfrey Road across from Arby's. A spokesman from the utility says a contractor struck the line just before 3pm and crews are working to stabilize the pressure before repairs can be made.
There is no estimate on how long that may take. Godfrey Road is shut down in both directions to allow crews to work safely. Repair crews continue to ask the public to avoid the area.