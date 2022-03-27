Applications are currently being accepted for vendors who wish to participate in events coming up in the Spring and Summer at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.
The Alton Amphitheater Commission says food-and-beverage and any type of commercial vendors are able to apply. There are two separate applications, one for event mainstays like the Fireworks on the Mississippi and the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival, and one for the 2022 Alton Expo in September.
Commission Chair Dan Herkert talks about the application process.
Vendor applications for the Alton Expo are due no later than July 18th. Both vendor applications can be found at the City of Alton’s website. We have a link below.