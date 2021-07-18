A Collinsville man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty in April in the shooting death of a man in Venice. 40-year-old Kevin Campbell was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Tyrone Williams in October of 2018.
Campbell was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following the shooting death of Tyrone Williams on the morning of October 6, 2018. Williams was found dead in the parking lot of Williams Autobody in Venice. An argument from earlier in the evening preceded the shooting. Campbell is required to serve 100% of his sentence.