What police are calling a “covert narcotic investigation” resulted in the arrest of a Bethalto man at his home, Tuesday.
Twenty-seven-year-old Steven Tite faces charges of unlawful possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, as well as aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Tite’s bond was set at $100,000.
Bethalto Police say they found Tite and a guest inside the residence in the 100 block of Terrace.
They also discovered suspected cocaine, packaging materials, and some cash, as well as information relating to an illegally-possessed gun that was seized during a July 11th traffic stop.
Police say Tite’s house guest was released after questioning.
This was the second time in a month that Madison County sheriff’s deputies assisted Bethalto officers in executing a search warrant and seizing drugs.