The union representing Edwardsville police officers is getting things ready for its 12th-annual “Christmas With a Cop” event.
On Saturday, December 11th officers with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244, and lots of volunteers, will escort children-in-need to their local Target store to shop for family members and themselves.
Each child signed-up for the program gets to spend $250.
Target and numerous private donors make this effort possible.
Edwardsville police say “Christmas With a Cop” is a positive interaction with kids and their families, creating memories to last a lifetime.