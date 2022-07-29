Freer 3.jpg

Freer Auto Body in Godfrey is thankful to all that helped them far exceed this year’s “Christmas in July” goal of $51,000.

Friday’s sloppy joe lunch event raised nearly $55,000 including a $2500 donation from Enterprise Rental.

Margaret Freer tells The Big Z the community hit it out of the park again.

Freer - at Christmas.mp3

The United Way Community Christmas program will use the money raised. If you'd like to make a donation, call 618-466-6151.

Freer 6.jpg
Freer 5.jpg
Freer 4.jpg
Freer 1.jpg
Freer 2.jpg

The raffle winners are :

$2500 Apple vacations gift card - Mark Thornsberry

7 nights condo Panama City Beach

$2500 Cash - David Watts

4 nights Tan Tara Estates - Abby Peipert

$2500 Cash - Gene Howell

4 St Louis Cardinal Green Seats- Gretchen Bell

3 nights Dreams Adventura -Ed Ryrie

Top Ticket sellers:

Tina Bennett 245

Margot Huber 217

Over 100:

                Rachel Waters

                Lisa Bechtold

                Brian Campbell

                Marcia Wheeler

                Erin Ventamiglia