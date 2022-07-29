Freer Auto Body in Godfrey is thankful to all that helped them far exceed this year’s “Christmas in July” goal of $51,000.
Friday’s sloppy joe lunch event raised nearly $55,000 including a $2500 donation from Enterprise Rental.
Margaret Freer tells The Big Z the community hit it out of the park again.
The United Way Community Christmas program will use the money raised. If you'd like to make a donation, call 618-466-6151.
The raffle winners are :
$2500 Apple vacations gift card - Mark Thornsberry
7 nights condo Panama City Beach
$2500 Cash - David Watts
4 nights Tan Tara Estates - Abby Peipert
$2500 Cash - Gene Howell
4 St Louis Cardinal Green Seats- Gretchen Bell
3 nights Dreams Adventura -Ed Ryrie
Top Ticket sellers:
Tina Bennett 245
Margot Huber 217
Over 100:
Rachel Waters
Lisa Bechtold
Brian Campbell
Marcia Wheeler
Erin Ventamiglia