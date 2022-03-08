There’s a “Missing Endangered Person Advisory” in St. Charles County. Police there say a non-custodial mother allegedly took her seven-year-old daughter from the Boone’s Trail branch library, Monday afternoon, by use of force.
The child’s name is Piper Ivy Johnson. The mother is 35-year-old Valarie Baker.
They could be traveling in a navy-blue Toyota Corolla car with Missouri plates CW8Z1G.
The child is described as a three-foot-five, 55-pound white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing pink pants with swirls, a white shirt with a unicorn on it, and light-up shoes.
If you’ve seen Piper Johnson or the car, call St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3000 or 911.