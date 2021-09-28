Charges have been filed in a Saturday night shooting in downtown Alton.
Wakita L. Lampkin, 43, of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a firearm. Marcus D. Pearson, 37, of the 400 block of Church Street in East Alton, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. near the corner of State and Third streets. Officials have not commented on a motive. The victim continues to recover. Lampkin is being held on a $100,000 bond, while Pearson’s bond was set at $50,000.