Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) blood drives through April 30

Illinois mobile drives

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Lebanon Lions Club

123 East Dee

Lebanon, IL 62254

3:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Madison County Admin. Building

157 North Main Street

Edwardsville, IL 62025

8:00 am - 11:00 am

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Creative Landscapes

5515 Old Collinsville Road

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

10:00 am - 1:30 pm

Monday, April 19, 2021

Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive

6800 State Route 162

Maryville, IL 62062

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Monday, April 19, 2021

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital - Mount Vernon

5 Good Samaritan Way

Mount Vernon, IL 62864

11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Busey Bank-Edwardsville

330 West Vandalia Street

Edwardsville, IL 62025

12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Wolfersberger Funeral Home

102 West Washington

O Fallon, IL 62269

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Glen Carbon Centennial Library

198 S. Main St.

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive

102 N. Duncan Stt

Marine, IL 62061

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Monday, April 26, 2021

Christ Church

339 Frank Scott Pkwy E

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

3:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Monday, April 26, 2021

Clay County Hospital

929 Stacey Burk Drive

Flora, IL 62839

12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Monday, April 26, 2021

OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive

200 Alton Square H1

Alton, IL 62002

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Emge Jr. High

7401 Westchester Dr

Belleville, IL 62223

2:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Governor French Academy

219 West Main St.

Belleville, IL 62220

2:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

State Senator Dale Fowler

917 W. Main Street

Marion, IL 62959

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Sandoval CUSD 501

859 West Missouri Ave

Sandoval, IL 62882

10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Ted's Motorcycle World

4103 Humbert Road

Alton, IL 62002

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital

9515 Holy Cross Lane

Breese, IL 62230

12:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Thursday, May 6, 2021

YMCA

2627 Carlyle Avenue

Belleville, IL 62221

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Friday, May 7, 2021

Brighton Community

206 South Main St.

Brighton, IL 62012

2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Friday, May 7, 2021

Central Community High School

7740 Old US Hwy 50

Breese, IL 62230

8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Marine Coin Company

102 N. Duncan St.

Marine, IL 62061

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Monday, May 10, 2021

Faith Lutheran Church

6809 Godfrey Road

Godfrey, IL 62035

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Monday, May 10, 2021

OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive

200 Alton Square H1

Alton, IL 62002

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Monday, May 10, 2021

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road

Troy, IL 62294

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Monday, May 10, 2021

Wesclin High School

100 E. Birch Street

New Baden, IL 62265

1:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Anderson Hospital

6800 State Route 162

Maryville, IL 62062

12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Castelli's Restaurant

3400 Fosterburg Rd

Alton, IL 62002

10:30 am - 2:30 pm

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The Quail Club of Belleville

8303 Concordia Church Rd

Belleville, IL 62223

4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Friday, May 14, 2021

Auffenberg Dealer Group

129 Auto Court

O Fallon, IL 62269

2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Friday, May 14, 2021

Village of East Alton

119 West Main Street

East Alton, IL 62024

8:00 am - 1:00 pm

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Sgt. Charles A Fricke VFW Post 805

223 W 1st Street

O Fallon, IL 62269

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Monday, May 17, 2021

Anderson Hospital Platelet Drive

6800 State Route 162

Maryville, IL 62062

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Monday, May 17, 2021

O'Fallon Public Library

120 Civic Plaza

O Fallon, IL 62269

2:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Gateway Regional Medical Center

2100 Madison Ave

Granite City, IL 62040

9:30 am - 2:00 pm

Friday, May 21, 2021

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia

400 N Pleasant Ave

Centralia, IL 62801

11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Alton VFW Post 1308

4445 N Alby St

Alton, IL 62002

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Bradford National Bank Platelet Drive

102 N. Duncan Stt

Marine, IL 62061

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Monday, May 24, 2021

First Community Credit Union

2120 S State Rte 157

Glen Carbon, IL 62034

11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Monday, May 24, 2021

OSF HealthCare Platelet Drive

200 Alton Square H1

Alton, IL 62002

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

