The head of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources says camping numbers at state parks are way up this year, compared to what they were in 2020. IDNR Director Colleen Callahan points to Eldon Hazlet State Park near Carlyle, where she says the site superintendent says camping has doubled this year.
She says it is likely an indicator that for the time we didn’t have the opportunity to be outside, people found different ways to enjoy the outdoors and natural resources.
Most campgrounds have first come, first served sites and a campsite can be reserved for a maximum of 14 nights. Most campsites may be reserved through Oct. 31, but some parks accept reservations year-round. Online information is easily accessible at the ExploreMoreIL website. https://camp.exploremoreil.com/