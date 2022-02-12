A St. Louis woman faces from 2 to 12 years in prison for defrauding a Metro-East charity in order to buy a home.
Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Kenesha Burlison has pleaded guilty to counts of theft of federal funding and aggravated identity fraud. Burlison formerly worked for East St. Louis-based Call for Help Incorporated.
Court documents indicate as human resources director Burlison fraudulently obtained a nearly $70,000 cashier’s check from the charity to use as a down-payment. She then wrote a personal check to Call for Help, which bounced.
After she was fired from her job, investigators found Burlison was reimbursed $100,000 for bogus claims during her tenure.
The aggravated ID fraud charge stems from Burlison forging a supervisor’s signature on a mortgage document.
Call for Help assists clients in overcoming sexual assault, poverty, homelessness, and mental health issues. It gets annual funding from Washington DC.