A local school bus company is hiring drivers. Illinois Central Bus Company services the Alton School District area, for the most part, and needs more people to drive their various routes. Finding enough people willing to work has been especially challenging this year.
Sheri Kelley, Senior Contract Manager for the company tells The Big Z it’s a good job that can turn into a career.
For more information, stop by the office at their facility on Alby Street during regular business hours, or go to illinois-central.com