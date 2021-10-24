A “heads-up” for those who take the Chain of Rocks Bridge between Missouri and Illinois. IDOT says traffic will be down to one lane on the westbound side of Interstate 270 over that bridge on Monday, October 25. Crews need to make an inspection of the span. Hours are nine until three.
Then, on Tuesday, they’ll be doing a similar inspection on the eastbound side from eight until three. So, there will be a lane reduction then, too.
Meanwhile… The Illinois River’s Joe Page Bridge between Calhoun and Greene counties will be down to just one lane Monday October 25th through October 29th and again from November 1st through the fourth. Hours for the lane reduction are from eight in the morning until four at night. IDOT says routine inspections are planned on the span.