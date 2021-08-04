The Boys and Girls Club of Alton has surpassed its fundraising goal in a campaign to replace its old, outdated playground equipment. The goal was to raise $100,000. The club recently announced it's at $118,000.
That comes from a variety of sources, from large businesses to small individual donations. Executive Director Al Womack said they are now at the point of figuring out a start date for the construction.
He said they want the new playground to be used by the whole community, not just kids that go to the club. To donate, call (618) 462-6249.