The annual Bike MS: Gateway Getaway Ride starts Saturday. More than 2,000 cyclists are expected to fan out along various routes taking riders as far north as Route 16, over to Staunton, through Otterville to the west, and along the Berm Highway. The event will begin and end in Godfrey near the historic Alton area at Lewis and Clark Community College.
Motorists are being advised to be aware of the riders as they strive for another safe event. You can find out more about course routes at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.page&id=1614&eventID=568