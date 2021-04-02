Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois (Big Brother Big Sisters) will host its first in-person event in over a year, Trivia For Kids’ Sake, June 24 at GCS Ballpark.
For the last 12 months, Americans have been stuck indoors and have missed out on important life events like weddings, birthday parties, baby showers and other celebrations. Big Brothers Big Sisters is thrilled to finally gather the community to host a professional trivia experience under the bright lights of the ballpark in lieu of the annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser.
Teams of five or six will raise a minimum of $100 per person. All participants who meet theirfundraising minimum will be invited to celebrate their efforts at a hybrid trivia eventoffered both in-person and over Zoom. Live participants will experience a cold beer, enjoyballpark snacks and compete in a friendly game of trivia with friends and colleagues on theGCS Ballpark jumbotron.
“This is more than a fundraising event; it's acelebration of a community who kept our doors open and kept our Littles connected totheir Bigs during one of the hardest years we have ever had," President and CEO Heather Freed said.
All funds raised will support life-changing one-to-one mentorship proven to keep kids in school, out of trouble, and on the path to post-graduate success.
For more information on how to sign up your team or to become a sponsor for the event, go towww.bbbsil.org/triviaforkidssake.