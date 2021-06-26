The Beverly Farm Foundation will kick off its annual fireworks display earlier than most fireworks shows in the region. The fireworks at Beverly Farm in Godfrey are scheduled for tomorrow evening, weather permitting.
An ice cream truck will be parked on campus outside of the administration building. Beverly Farms CEO Crystal Officer tells the Big Z the display is open to everyone.
Beverly Farm is located at the corner of Pearl Street and Humbert Road in Godfrey. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 pm. You can start arriving at 8:30pm. In the case of rain, the fireworks display for a later date. Notification of such would first be made on Beverly Farm's social media followed by a post on the beverlyfarm.org website.
(Copyright WBGZ Radio / www.Advantagenews.com)