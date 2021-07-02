The Beverly Farm Foundation has rescheduled its annual fireworks display after the original date was wiped out due to inclement weather. The fireworks at Beverly Farm in Godfrey are now scheduled for Friday, July 16 at 9:30pm.
An ice cream truck will be parked on campus outside of the administration building. There will also be a Fireworks Raffle from 8:30-9:15. The first package includes 4 tickets to the August 1 Cardinals’ game against the Minnesota Twins, while the other features 4 tickets to the Magic House. Tickets are $1 each or $10 for an arms-length. Winners will be drawn at 9:20pm in front of the administration building. Beverly Farm is located at the corner of Pearl Street and Humbert Road in Godfrey. Again, the fireworks will begin at 9:30 pm. You can start arriving at 8:30pm.