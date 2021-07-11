Beverly Farms had to cancel the scheduled fireworks display at the end of last month, and they are pleased to announce the show is back on and set for Friday, July 16th.
The public can gather and park on the 200-acre Beverly Farm campus in Godfrey beginning at 8:30pm with the show beginning at 9:30pm. There will also be an ice cream truck, and this time two raffle ticket drawings for Cardinals tickets and one for a visit to the Magic House that includes a Texas Roadhouse dinner gift card.
Spokesperson Crystal Officer says it should be easy to find staff selling raffle tickets.
The raffle tickets will be on sale from 8:30 pm to 9:15 pm in front of the Beverly Farms administration building the night of the fireworks. The Cardinals Game Fun Pack includes 4 tickets for the Sunday August 1st Cardinals/Twins game, a $25 Budweiser Brew House gift card, and a $25 Fox Sports Midwest gift card.
Those attending should bring blankets and/or lawn chairs for seating.