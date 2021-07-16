Beverly Farms had to cancel their scheduled fireworks display at the end of last month, so they have decided to try again tonight (Friday). You can start to gather on the 200-acre Beverly Farm campus in Godfrey beginning at 8:30 with the show beginning at 9:30. There will also be an ice cream truck, and new this time are 2 raffle ticket drawings: one for Cardinals tickets and one for a visit to the Magic House, along with a Texas Roadhouse dinner gift card.
Spokesperson Crystal Officer tells the Big Z staff selling raffle tickets should be easy to find.
The raffle tickets will be on sale from 8:30 pm to 9:15 pm in front of the Beverly Farms administration building the night of the fireworks. The Cardinals Game Fun Pack includes 4 tickets for the Sunday August 1st Cardinals/Twins game, a $25 Budweiser Brew House gift card, and a $25 Fox Sports Midwest gift card. For updates if the weather is a factor again this evening, go to their Facebook page, which you can find here: https://www.facebook.com/BeverlyFarmFDN