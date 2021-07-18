With COVID-19 measures winding down, the Better Business Bureau is warning student loan borrowers about debt relief scams. Many borrowers had their student loan repayments paused for financial hardships due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, those ready to start paying off their debts now are being targeted by scammers.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells the Big Z a big red flag is being asked for an up-front fee to manage your repayment plan.
As O’Brien stated, up front frees are illegal according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Division. Borrowers are never required to pay for assistance with managing their student loans. Help with loan repayment, including deferments, forbearance, repayment and forgiveness or discharge services are available directly through the Department of Education.