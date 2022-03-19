Bethalto police are looking for the group of people that knocked-over an ATM Friday morning and dragged it through a nearby subdivision.
Police say a stolen pickup truck was used to pull the Associated Bank’s machine off its foundation.
Officers quickly found the ATM in the middle of the road, and its locking mechanism was damaged.
No word on how much, if any, cash was removed from it.
Police say there’s a nationwide crime ring based in the Houston Texas area that has been orchestrating such ATM thefts using stolen trucks.
If you have any information on Friday’s incident, contact Bethalto Police.