In St. Charles Missouri, police are reporting a vigilante shot and killed a man suspected of committing some violent crimes early Saturday.
St. Charles city police say the fatal shooting took place at the Quik-Trip on First Capitol Drive after 3 am.
The shooter told police he witnessed a man holding a knife to a clerk’s throat and dragging her across a floor, trying to get her to open cash registers and a safe.
Police say the man shot dead may also have taken part in the cutting of a clerk at Mobil On The Run on South 5th in St. Charles less than an hour earlier, as well as a break-in where items were stolen from the Midtown Phillips 66 on First Capitol Drive.
Police say the suspect, who is not being named at this point, was believed to have been driving a black-colored SUV reported stolen Friday in Maryland Heights.