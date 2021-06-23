The continuation of a construction project to service the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery means another closure of the highway this weekend. Weather permitting, Route 3 will be completely closed on Saturday between 7th Street and the Amoco Cut-Off Road.
Crews will be moving a pipeline bridge over the roadway for the refinery. IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells the Big Z this is part 2 of installing the new pipe bridge.
There will be detour signs in place that will direct drivers through the town of Hartford. The closure begins at 12am Saturday and could go until 9pm Sunday.
