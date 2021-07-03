The interest in EastGate Plaza in East Alton continues to draw new tenants, and another new restaurant has announced plans to locate there. It will be a local-owned restaurant owned by a Collinsville couple, with plans to open by late September or early October.
EastGate owner Todd Kennedy tells The Big Z they are already working on the space.
This all came about when Kennedy interviewed the new owner to work as chef at Kennedy’s 4204 Main Street Brewery in Belleville. He explained his long-term goals, and a deal was struck, according to Kennedy.