EastGate Logo.jpg

The interest in EastGate Plaza in East Alton continues to draw new tenants, and another new restaurant has announced plans to locate there. It will be a local-owned restaurant owned by a Collinsville couple, with plans to open by late September or early October.

EastGate owner Todd Kennedy tells The Big Z they are already working on the space.

Kennedy - New Restaurant.mp3

This all came about when Kennedy interviewed the new owner to work as chef at Kennedy’s 4204 Main Street Brewery in Belleville. He explained his long-term goals, and a deal was struck, according to Kennedy.

