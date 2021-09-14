Another arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Granite City in early August. 37-year-old Clyde Leonard of Houston, Texas, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count of obstructing justice for the August 2 murder of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City.
The Major Case Squad was activated the morning of August 2 after two people were shot at the Niedringhaus Avenue intersection with Illinois Route 3. Nunley died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds. The other victim survived. Late last month 34-year-old Mantia Johnson, Jr. of Granite City is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Both Johnson and Leonard are in custody at the Madison County jail.