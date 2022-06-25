With summer in full swing and Fourth of July celebrations on the horizon, the American Red Cross is reminding us that patients are counting on blood and platelet donors more than ever.
During holiday weeks, the Red Cross sees about a 21% dip in blood donations. Besides that, donations are also down an additional 18-20% during the summer due to so many blood drives being held at schools.
Red Cross spokesperson Joe Zydlo says donors should donate as often as they can.
Zydlo says another problem is donors making appointments and then failing to show up to donate. Donors who come out to give between June 30th and July 10th will receive a free Red Cross cotton tote bag while supplies last.
There are three blood drives in Alton in June and July, one drive this month in Bethalto, one in Godfrey and one in Wood River next month. To find a blood drive near you and make an appointment, head to the link below.