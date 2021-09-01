The leftovers of Hurricane Ida are dropping heavy rain in the mid-Atlantic states this mid-week while those along the gulf coast are cleaning up and waiting for power to be restored, especially in Louisiana. As part of their mutual assistance network, Ameren Illinois and Missouri will be sending 300 workers to the region to assist in restoration efforts.
Crews are planning a two-week deployment, but that could last longer, due to the enormity of the job. If that’s the case, different workers will likely be rotated in and out. Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch tells The Big Z they will be dealing with catastrophic damage.
Restoring power after a major storm is a complex task that must be completed as quickly as possible. A speedy restoration requires significant logistical expertise, along with plenty of skilled line workers and specialized equipment. Electric companies affected by significant outages frequently call on other utilities for assistance to help speed restoration efforts.