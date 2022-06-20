Disabled veterans and active military members in the Ameren Illinois service area are all invited to attend their Helping Heroes event this Tuesday in Granite City.
Attendees can receive energy bill payment grants, special services, and have a chance to speak to representatives from the utility in person about their utility bills. The first 100 attendees will receive a storm preparedness kit,
Community Relations Coordinator for Ameren IL Abby Helm tells the Big Z this is their first time holding the Helping Heroes event.
Helping Heroes will be held at the Disabled American Veteran’s Club located at 3400 Century Drive from 10 am to noon this Tuesday the 21st. To apply for any grants, applicants must bring a copy of their DD-214 form or discharge letter, along with a copy of their award letter, or a copy of their social security disability letter.