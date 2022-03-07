After a break during the winter, residents throughout Madison County will begin to see Ameren Illinois crews continuing the natural gas pipeline work that began in the last few years.
Nearly 375 more customers will have their 1950s vintage steel pipeline replaced with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene pipeline. The work will begin this month and extend until the end of the year. Crews will begin working in two neighborhoods in Alton this month replacing 6,600 feet of pipeline off State Street. Upgrades will take place in June off of Hy-Vista Drive.
Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch says there will be some disruption in the neighborhoods during the work.
In April, over $600,000 worth of pipeline replacement is scheduled in Wood River off Orchard Avenue. Similar work will begin in Godfrey in three different neighborhoods off Tamara Lane beginning in August. Interruption to natural gas service during the work and traffic inconveniences should be expected. Please visit amerenillinois.com for more information.