The Spring edition of Alton’s bi-annual City-Wide Litter Clean Up day is right around the corner.
This Saturday, April 23rd from 9am-noon volunteers will gather at various meeting points throughout town and pick up litter and refuse, which organizers say is essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride. The event is organized by local non-profit Pride Inc. in conjunction with Alton Main Street.
Organizers Sara McGibany and Natalie Merrill were recent guests on the Big Z’s Morning Show. Merrill says you can signup beforehand, or just show up to a registration booth that morning.
Bags, gloves, and donuts will be doled out to volunteers. The registration stations will be open from 8 am to 12 pm at the corner of 3rd and Belle Streets in Downtown Alton, and at Hellrung Park in Middletown. For complete info on how to help out that day and where to meet, you can head to Pride Inc.’s website linked below.