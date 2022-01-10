The Alton YWCA is accepting applications for the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders scholarship program. Over 98 scholarships that bear the name of the late community organizer, educator and civil rights activist from Alton have been given out by the YWCA since 1991.
Two high school senior girls planning to further their education will be awarded $1,000 each and be eligible for additional renewal scholarships later.
YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel tells the Big Z the scholarships are funded by their Women of Distinction Academy.
Eligible girls can pick up applications from the Alton High guidance office, the YWCA located at 304 East Third Street in Alton or print one out from altonywca.com. Applications must be turned in by 5 pm on February 18th.