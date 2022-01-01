While we have not had any snow in the Riverbend yet, area road crews are ready for when it finally happens. It doesn't take much moisture when temperatures fall below freezing to make roads treacherous, so highway departments across the area have their trucks ready to go for that possibility, whether it comes next week or next month. There is talk of possible snow on New Year’s Day.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons says his crews are prepared for whenever the first ice or snow event strikes.
It is much the same for other road crews, from small municipalities to the Illinois Department of Transportation.