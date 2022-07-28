Alton now has a riverfront advisory commission. Mayor David Goins recently presided over the group’s first active session.
Its purpose is to guide growth and development on Alton’s riverfront.
Goins told attendees that the Mississippi River is the community’s front door.
He said the riverfront should be enhanced as a gathering place, a place to provide transit services, ensure the safe movement of commodities, and provide a recreational centerpiece for the region.
Following the meeting, Goins spoke with The Big Z about how the monthly sessions of the commission will take shape.
Goins says there’s a potential for three cruise ships to dock in Alton, and there could be a Port of Alton established.