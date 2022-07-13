A “Go Fund Me” account has been created to help the local nurse whose Alton home and belongings went up in flames last Friday (July 8th).
Organizers say Francine Jackson has helped so many with kind words, loving spirit, and healing touch. They’re hoping monetary donations can get Jackson back on feet.
Jackson lived in the 1300 block of Taylor. The cause of the fire that destroyed her home is under investigation.
Organizers of the GoFundMe say unbeknownst to her, Jackson’s home-owners insurance had lapsed.
To find a link to the page, search “Help Francine Start Over” or go to www.gofund.me/e7032c95
There is also a Cash App account ($HelpFrancine)