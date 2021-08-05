Free music will roll off the bluff tonight as the Alton Municipal Band starts to wrap-up of its 131st consecutive season. The concerts have featured dozens of local musicians with a different theme and song list each week. Tonight's show is at Riverview Park at 8pm. A Sunday performance at Haskell Park begins at 7pm.
Band member and conductor David Drillinger says he has been pleased with the size of the audience this year.
He adds the crowds at Riverview Park have also been outstanding. The theme for the final two performances is “So Long, Farewell,” and will feature vocalist Robyn Brandon, now in her 18th season performing with the Alton Municipal Band.