A longtime methamphetamine dealer in Alton convicted of felony charges will spend decades behind bars. A judge sentenced 41-yar-old Dane Tannler, to 21 years in prison on multiple drug and weapons offenses.
According to court documents cited by the U.S. Department of Justice, a confidential source working with the Alton Police Department purchased meth from Tannler at his home in February 2021. Police later executed a search warrant at Tannler’s home and seized a pound of crystal meth, $10,000 in cash, a luxury SUV, and a stolen firearm.