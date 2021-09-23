The Alton City Council will get a look at a pair of modified resolutions intended to capture tax money from rentals it is not currently getting. Called the Hotel Tax by some, the initial try was tabled due to wording some on the council thought was too wide-reaching.
The new resolutions were introduced at last night's city council meeting for discussion in early October. 7th Ward Alderman Nate Keener read the first one into the record, which adds the definition of short-term rentals and facilitators.
The second resolution deals with licensing process for short-term rental units. Currently, short term rental units are being rented out without any oversight by the city. This would make it illegal to ofer, provide, or operate a short-term rental unit without obtaining a license.