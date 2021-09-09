A Riverbend tradition is tentatively set to return. Alton’s East End Improvement Association is announcing the return of the annual Halloween Parade this year on Saturday, Oct. 30. Normally it would be held Oct. 31, but it moves to the day before when Halloween falls on a Sunday.
East End spokesman Steve Schwartz talked about how he feels announcing the return of the parade.
The parade will be much the same as previous years, assuming health precautions are still favorable at the time. If you are interested in participating in this year’s parade, email altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com. All applications must be turned in by Thursday, Oct. 20, to be eligible.