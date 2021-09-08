The Alton Expo returns tonight after last year’s cancellation. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park, but no mud volleyball with the construction currently underway on the west end of the park. The event runs for five days.
Amphitheater Commission Chairman Robert Stephan tells The Big Z it’s great to see the Expo return.
There is music on stage each night of the Expo, with The Lone Rangers playing tonight and the JustIN Time Party Band Thursday, both starting at 7pm. The carnival rides begin at 5pm tonight through Friday, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday. You can see the full rundown of musical acts below. The Expo runs through Sunday afternoon.
- Wednesday Sept 8 - The Lone Rangers, 7PM
- Thursday Sept 9 - JustIN Time Party Band, 7PM
- Friday Sept 10 - Smokin' Lion Band (6PM) & The Dirty Muggs (8PM)
- Saturday Sept 11 - DJ Keith (6PM) & Platinum Rock Legends (8PM)
- Sunday Sept 12 - Flip the Frog