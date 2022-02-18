An Alton business owner is the latest recipient of Madison County’s “Living Legend” community service award.
The county board presented Maxine Jackson Caldwell a plaque at its February meeting, Wednesday night.
She is the owner-operator of Maxine’s accredited licensed daycare on Silver Street.
County Board member Doc Holliday of Alton introduced Caldwell to the gathering, and she received a round of applause.
Caldwell said she deeply appreciates the award.
In addition to running her daycare business for decades, Caldwell has served on the Alton NAACP executive board and chaired David Goins’ campaign for Alton mayor.