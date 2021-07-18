The Alton City Council will consider extending its’ contract with waste and recycling service provider Republic Services for an additional 5 years at their upcoming meeting. Republic Services is offering some additional services and changes for Altonian’s waste pickup needs.
Alton Mayor David Goins tells the Big Z if the contract is extended, Republic will offer more bulk item pickups throughout the year.
In additional to bulk item pickup, the new contract will offer year-round yard waste pickup, with a yard waste container provided to homes. There is also an option to opt out of the current recycling program and trade in your recycling container for an additional garbage container. The council will vote on the resolution at their meeting on July 28th. If they vote yes, Republic Services will continue to serve Alton through September of 2026.