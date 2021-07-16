An Alton church will be restarting its series of summer barbeques on Saturday. Main Street United Methodist Men had to cancel last year's season due to the pandemic but are planning to resume with the option of full meals or individual entrees.
Serving will run from 11am-5pm, and church member Greg Gelzinnis tells The Big Z you can even drive up.
Meals consist of a Pork Steak, Bratwurst or Quarter Pound All Beef Hotdog and 3 sides: baked beans, coleslaw, and potato salad. A Pork Steak meal is $9.00, Brat meal is $8, and the quarter pound Hot Dog meal is $7. The church is located at 1,400 Main Street in Upper Alton.